Work starting on river access project

Access to the Big Blue River will soon be easier to find as a project decades in the making takes shape.
Construction started last week on the Big Blue River access project on the south side of the West Court Street bridge in Beatrice.
Michael Sothan, Director of Main Street Beatrice, said it’s good to see construction starting on the project.
“It’s definitely been very encouraging,” he said. “This is a project that has been talked about off and on for several years. I think it really gained momentum back over a decade ago with the Vision 20/20 plan the city had and just over the last few years Main Street Beatrice started a more active role in exploring the possibilities with this.
“Back in 2017 we talked with city and they ended up really grabbing ahold of the project as part of their budget process and really took a lead on it from that point. We’re really appreciative of the city and the work they’ve done to do the engineering permit work and to help be catalyst for initial access point.”
City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer agreed the community will benefit from the project, which has been in the works for years.
“It’s nice to see that project move forward,” he said. “It’s been on the drawing table for a while. I remember talking about that probably 8-10 years ago. It’s been through several iterations, and I think the end product is something people will be happy with.”
Tempelmeyer said the large pipes currently located near the access point are to extend the storm water drain that drains in the river. Additionally, a check valve will be installed in the pipe to prevent or slow river water from backing up into the pipe.
City officials hope the result of this will be less risk of the bridge being closed in the event of flooding.
“It should help up, whether that buys us another foot, we’re not sure at this point,” Tempelmeyer said. “We don’t have to close Highway 136 often, but it impacts a large number of people so everyone will be better off.”
While Sothan said there’s been a resurgence in water sports like kayaking and canoeing, he stressed the river access project will benefit other activities, as well.
“One thing to keep in mind is that it’s meant to create opportunities for fishing and that type of recreation as well,” he said. “Even with this access point, a lot of anglers like to get on their kayak and fish as they go. It truly is meant to be a broad reach.”
In July, the Beatrice City Council approved paying $155,597.26 to Lottman Construction for the 2021 Big Blue River Access Project.
River access has been an increasingly discussed topic for area officials within the past year. Last July, the city council approved $6,000 of Beatrice Plus money towards the project, and in May, the Gage County Board of Supervisors approved a $30,000 visitor improvement grant for $30,000 for it.