Work starting on river access project

Access to the Big Blue River will soon be easier to find as a project decades in the making takes shape.

Construction started last week on the Big Blue River access project on the south side of the West Court Street bridge in Beatrice.

Michael Sothan, Director of Main Street Beatrice, said it’s good to see construction starting on the project.

“It’s definitely been very encouraging,” he said. “This is a project that has been talked about off and on for several years. I think it really gained momentum back over a decade ago with the Vision 20/20 plan the city had and just over the last few years Main Street Beatrice started a more active role in exploring the possibilities with this.

“Back in 2017 we talked with city and they ended up really grabbing ahold of the project as part of their budget process and really took a lead on it from that point. We’re really appreciative of the city and the work they’ve done to do the engineering permit work and to help be catalyst for initial access point.”

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer agreed the community will benefit from the project, which has been in the works for years.

