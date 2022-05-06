Workers cited at Gage County businesses for selling alcohol to minors

Workers from two businesses in Gage County were cited this week as part of an alcohol sales compliance check.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Gage County MAPS, conducted alcohol compliance checks throughout the county on Wednesday.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated investigative teams were sent out to investigate whether businesses were in compliance with Nebraska liquor laws.

As a result of the investigations, employees at two different stores were cited for the sale of alcohol to minors. The employees were cited and given a court date in June.

Of those cited, one employee was from Casey’s General Store in Wymore and the other person cited was at Adams Super Food in Adams.

The operation was funded by a prevention grant from Region V, and similar operations are conducted periodically throughout the year.

