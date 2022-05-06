 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Workers cited at Gage County businesses for selling alcohol to minors

  • 0

Workers from two businesses in Gage County were cited this week as part of an alcohol sales compliance check.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Gage County MAPS, conducted alcohol compliance checks throughout the county on Wednesday.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated investigative teams were sent out to investigate whether businesses were in compliance with Nebraska liquor laws.

As a result of the investigations, employees at two different stores were cited for the sale of alcohol to minors. The employees were cited and given a court date in June.

Of those cited, one employee was from Casey’s General Store in Wymore and the other person cited was at Adams Super Food in Adams.

The operation was funded by a prevention grant from Region V, and similar operations are conducted periodically throughout the year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Abe's favorite day

Abe's favorite day

Abe Trauernicht speeds down the tile floor, dodging obstacles and fellow travelers. He slingshots around a corner and lets slip a low, crunchi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescuers in Kyiv save cat from 7th floor of bombed out building

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News