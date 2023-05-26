Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Workers at Evergreen Cemetery in Beatrice have been preparing for Memorial Day weekend.

With over 40 volunteers from the community, approximately 3,000 American flags were placed on individual headstones throughout the cemetery on Friday morning.

Gage County Veterans Service Officer Scott Bates said the flags are put out every Memorial Day Weekend to honor veterans.

“The cemetery and the American Legion organize this each year,” he said. “We have volunteers from throughout the community or we wouldn’t get this done.”

All Civil War, World War I and II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Gulf Wars, as well as people who served in the National Guard and during peace times receive a flag near the headstone. The flags will be picked up on Tuesday morning and stored for next year.

Vietnam Veteran Leon Hagan has been helping put out flags for Memorial Day for several years. He said it is an honor.

“They deserve to be recognized,” he said. “It’s an honor to do it for them.”

Hagan said he usually walks throughout the cemetery placing flags but has had some health problems and now helps by delivering them to the walkers with his truck.

Vietnam Veteran Wally Boerger has been volunteering for at least ten years with the flag placement at Evergreen Cemetery.

Boerger said this was important to him to be able to help. He also serves on the Honor Guard.

William Cocker said he’s been decorating a gravesite for over 50 years every Memorial Day.

“Kenny Kuhn lost his life in Vietnam when his B52 crashed,” he said. “He was a neighbor. It was a shock when the two officers showed up on his parents’ doorstep. I was coming home from school, and I knew there was something terribly wrong when I saw them pull up.”

Cocker talked about his father who was also buried at Evergreen Cemetery.

“He served state side and worked on Hitler’s nerve gas," he said. "They didn’t know what was in there, but then realized he could have won the war with that one weapon.

“I have tons of old war stories.”

Don Junker has been helping to organize the flag placement for many years.

“It’s to honor all the Veterans,” he said. “It gives a peace of mind, I guess. We bury more every day.”

The Memorial Day program at Evergreen Cemetery near the Veteran’s Memorial will begin at 10:30 a.m. The Beatrice Community Band will be playing and Kirk Jensen (1SG D Company 39th BSB) will be the keynote speaker. The community is invited. A luncheon will be served at the Vet’s Club at 701 Dorsey St. following the program.