Workers prepare for annual courthouse light display

Workers are preparing for the holiday season by decorating the grounds of the Gage County Courthouse in preparation for an annual ceremony.

This year’s courthouse lighting ceremony is planned for Sunday, Nov. 22.

Lights were installed on the main tree at the courthouse Monday, while courthouse building and grounds manager Dave Jones said there are a few other changes in store.

“We have trouble with those two west trees,” he said. “There’s been so much traffic on the yard that they’ve looked sad for the last couple years. We’re actually going to remove those and are putting in two new ones on the west side and two new ones on the north side.

“We always had lights on the trees on the west side, but always felt like the north side is so dark. We’re going to put two trees on the north side and get that going.”

The event is planned to kick off at 5:30 p.m. with the lights being turned on at 6 p.m. by Santa Claus.

This is the 33rd year for the event, which features the Homestead Harmonizers male vocal group leading the crowd in singing holiday songs.

Jones said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as of this week the performance is still expected to happen.