World War II veteran recognized by Gage County officials

A World War II veteran who still volunteers in his community at 100 years old was recognized this week for his service.

Frank Smith was recognized as this month’s recipient of the veteran honor award by the Gage County Board of Supervisors.

“I was a volunteer, and that means a lot to me because I did so for my country,” Smith said. “Back in those days some 70 years ago, there were more feelings for our country and patriotism than there are today, which is sad.”

Smith was introduced by Gage County Veteran Services Officer Scott Bates, who said Smith actively delivers meals in the community to this day.

“He enlisted in the United States Army June 10, 1942,” Bate said. “He was honorably discharged Nov. 11, 1945 with the rank of corporal. During Mr. Smith’s time of service he was awarded the World War II campaign medal with three bronze stars. He was also awarded the Good Conduct medal. Frank turned 100 on May 5, and he’s still delivering meals to the community.”

Originally born in Omaha, Smith said his parents moved to Beatrice when he was about 6 months old. He’s mostly stayed in town other than his time at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, studying agriculture, and his time in the Army in World War II.

Smith spent two months in Africa and 15 months in Italy during 1942 and 1945. He served in a heavy weapons company.

Smith detailed some of the hardships he witnessed while serving, and stressed that people today don’t know how good they have it.

“We hear some people say there weren’t any concentration camps, these things didn’t happen,” he said. “I was at that prison camp. I was at the gas chambers. I was at the execution post. There were so many people who’d been executed the blood ran on the ground.”

Gage County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann echoed Smith’s statements, and thanked him for his service.

“Hearing what you said about patriotism and how it has wavered, hearing stories like that for our kids and all of us to hear that, you’re exactly right," Tiemann said. "We don’t know poverty and what it’s like to be hungry. To see that, you never forget it. Thank you for your service.”

