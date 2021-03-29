WW2-era plane lands in Beatrice

Seventy-five years after Don McPherson flew the F6F-5 Hellcat Death N’ Destruction in World War II as a Navy Ace, a restored version flew into Beatrice so he could once again see and hear the airplane.

McPherson, who will be 99 years old in May, said he grew up near Adams and when he was 18 he enlisted in the Navy.

“I knew I wanted to go into the Navy and they had a 18-month flight program. I served from September 1942 to September 1945 as a Navy combat pilot.”

McPherson flew in Iwo Jima, the Philippines and then Okinawa. His unit’s last duty was to fly cover for General Douglas MacArthur’s occupation forces until the war ended.

“I loved the Hellcat. It was very easy to fly and dependable. It had a 19 to 1 kill ratio,” said McPherson.

McPherson also served 10 years in the reserves after he returned to farm near Adams.

“The Fagen Corporation was a part of building the ethanol plant in Adams and we got connected,” he said. “We started talking about my days of flying the Hellcat and they asked my permission to restore and paint their plane like Death N’ Destruction for their museum in Minnesota.

“This is really exciting and I’m so honored.”