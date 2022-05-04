WWII veteran still helping community after 100 years

Frank Smith doesn’t even need to knock on the door.

He steps out of the passenger side of the black Chevy Malibu, his lap still warm from the foam take out box. Inside the box—and the brown paper bag on top of it—is a meal prepared by the Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging for senior citizens across the community. Smith delivers between 16 and 24 of those meals every day.

At one of his first stops, a woman opens the door wide with a smile. He hands her the food; she hands him a card.

“It’s your birthday card,” she says. “Happy birthday!”

Smith curls his lips upward and offers her a hug.

“I give a lot of hugs,” Smith said. “A personal hug can really give you more strength.”

Smith is celebrating his 100th birthday on Thursday, May 5, with family and friends at the Beatrice Senior Citizens’ Center.

Originally born in Omaha, Smith said his parents moved to Beatrice when he was about 6 months old. He’s mostly stayed in town other than his time at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, studying agriculture, and his time in the Army in World War II.

Smith, who has a combat badge, spent two months in Africa and 15 months in Italy during 1942 and 1945. He served in a heavy weapons company.

Long before he was delivering meals to senior citizens in Beatrice, Smith got his start with acts kindness in Italy.

“Well I made friends with a shoe maker,” he said. “And they were starving because there wasn’t any leather. You couldn’t make any shoes. So they lived in a stone house with flagstone floors. And Christmas was coming, so three of us asked our folks at home to get us presents for a 10-year-old girl named Angela. They came and were there in time for Christmas. So on Christmas Eve, we took the presents over to the family and to Angela. And her favorite was a walking doll. It was wooden doll, it walked down a slanted plank.”

Smith said as they were leaving, the mother said to wait. The father went out to a cave where he kept family heirlooms, and he returned with a 100-year-old bottle of wine. They drank it together.

“The next morning, it rained all night long, I remember walking in mud up to my ankles behind a tank in the exhaust to keep warm,” he said. “And I thought about Angela then.”

Smith said he made many more friends as he moved northward in Italy. But he also experienced the pains and horrors of war. He met a man who was held in a concentration camp, and he had to hide from enemy bombs and bullet fire.

“One time, when I was back home, I heard a car backfire and ran and hit the deck,” he said.

After the war, Smith managed farms and became a land appraiser. He also become a deacon in the Episcopal Church and said he felt compelled to follow a path in ministry.

“When the Lord grabs hold of you, things just happen,” he said.

He served as a prison chaplain for about a decade, where he said he was able to turn a lot of people around.

“I told this one drug dealer to forgive all the debts owed to him,” he said. “That’s what he did. And he said he felt a lot better afterward.”

Smith doesn’t walk with a cane. He doesn’t need help getting into or out of cars, even ones low to the ground. His strides are measured but limber. He stepped over lip of concrete separating a drop off-spot from the rest of the parking lot with ease.

Smith didn’t mention any relatives who stretched their lives across three digits. His father died in his 70s.

“I don’t drink, and I don’t smoke,” he said.

Smith stays active, playing hours of pool or cards. He watches westerns mostly for their backgrounds, the long, lonely stretches of America’s natural wonders.

Leann Umphenour, site manager for Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging, said Smith is an essential part of the organization’s efforts.

“We deliver every week day, and he wouldn’t even miss a day,” Umphenour said. “Whether it’s raining or shining, he’s out there. And he doesn’t just go to deliver. He talks to everyone. He goes and prays with everyone. And everyone knows him... We really depend on Frank. We’re so blessed to have him. He’s just a ray of sunshine.”

The operation delivers 204 meals every day, but Smith said they’re short on volunteers and could always use more.

Smith said he doesn’t see his age slowing him down anytime soon.

“People need me,” he said, “so I’m going to keep doing it.”

