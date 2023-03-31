Lucas Rabstejnek of Wymore was recently honored by Governor Jim Pillen for the severe weather poster he completed.

His winning poster was used for Severe Weather Awareness Week from March 27-31 in Nebraska and Iowa.

Lucas is in the third grade at Southern Elementary. Everyone in the class completed posters, but his older sister, Katie, helped with the idea. His poster is about severe flooding with a picture he drew and colored. It also includes instructions for anyone who was caught in a flood.

He said he had some help at home.

“Katie taught me how to blend the pastels and mom helped me look up the instructions on a website,” he said.

Lucas said it was fun meeting the governor.

“I got to sit on Petunia. The governor’s pig in his office.”

Gage County Emergency Management Director Lisa Wiegand and Gage County Supervisor Don Schuller also visited the school and gave Lucas some art supplies, a sketchbook and the postcards with his poster. A banner will also be in the gym at the school.

Loni, Lucas’s mom, said he likes to draw.

“He does the step-by-step drawing videos,” she said. “He draws deer and trees a lot.”

Lucas also likes to play baseball and is looking forward to playing on a team this summer. He spends a lot of time outside with his older brother, Ryley, and his younger sister, Sadie. He also enjoys fishing.

His parents, Phil and Loni, and his grandparents, Chuck and Cheryl, like to go to the baseball games and fish with Lucas and his siblings.