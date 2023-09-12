Don Harmon will by retiring as a Physician’s Assistant from the Wymore Medical Clinic after 24 years of service on Thursday.

Harmon had grown up in Wichita, Kan. He served in the Army and trained as a medic from 1972-1978. In May of 1978 he graduated from the University of Iowa in one of the first few years the physician’s assistant program was offered.

“That training in the Army prompted my interest in medicine,” he said.

He said he moved to Lincoln but couldn’t find a job.

“PA’s and mid-levels were not used at that time,” he said. “Not like they are now. Now it’s a significant profession that contributes to the care of patients.

“The PA program was initially developed to primary care to underserved, rural areas. It has evolved to working under the supervision of a physician. It’s changed dramatically since I started.”

Harmon was hired at the Beatrice State Developmental Center in July of 1979 and worked there for 16 years. Harmon was one of the first Physician Assistants that was working at BSDC.

“We were dealing with unusual conditions and syndromes. Unusual medical needs that we attempted to care for," he said. "It was impressive that the parents would travel hundreds of miles every weekend just to spend time with them. It was tough.

“There are all kinds of people that I’ve met and have cared for several generations in the same family,” he said. “When you’ve been somewhere 24 years, you get to know the people. That’s what I will miss.”

Harmon said he chose to stay at the Wymore Clinic.

“It’s been rewarding because of the relationships that have evolved,” he said. “I’ve tried to make a contribution. I’m proud of what we do here.”

The Wymore Medical Clinic was built in 1963. Beatrice Community Hospital acquired it approximately 26 years previously. Plans are being developed with the BCH Foundation to build a new clinic in Wymore.

He noted that he Anni Paulmeyer, Harmon’s daughter, said her dad influenced her decision to become a PA.

“I remember spending time with him, and he just encouraged my choice to become a PA,” she said. “He's been very service based throughout his life.”

Harmon noted that he is really proud of his daughter and her husband, Steve Paulmeyer, and their commitment to the community.

BCHHC Senior Marketing Executive Diane Vicars said Harmon has been an asset.

“Don has been an incredible asset to the community,” she said. “To have his skill and the longevity has been awesome. We’re going to miss him.”

Harmon said the focus is on looking forward.

“I can look back. The hospital has been a good place to work. I’m pleased and proud, but the focus is looking forward,” he said. “The staff here and the support of the hospital. There’s a high level of excellence. I’m excited about that.”

A retirement reception will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Wymore Medical Clinic from 1-4 p.m.