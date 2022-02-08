Wymore community work to revitalize city's parks

The sign at the entrance to Wymore’s Arbor State Park greets passersby with a kind of rustic humility.

The fading red letters are kept from drowning in the milky background only by their narrow black borders. A sickly yellow marks the sign in spots.

Inside the park, a complex for family fun sprawls across the green: a water park, a playground, a ballpark. But even these show symptoms of decay. The ballpark’s rusting fence curls at the bottom, leaving holes large enough to crawl through.

Some Wymore residents are trying to breathe new life into Wymore’s parks, and by extension, into the community as a whole.

“The parks are a great place to gather as a community or with families,” Tim Sedlacek, Wymore utilities superintendent, said. “They’re used for a lot of things.”

The Wymore-Blue Springs Area Fund has focused on updating McCandless Park in three distinct phases. First came a playground for kids up to the age of 5. Next came a building with brand new restrooms and a concession stand. The final phase will feature a playground for kids aged 6 to 12.

“The community saw a need,” Jared McKeever, a member of the Wymore-Blue Springs Area Fund, said. “The City maybe didn’t have the funds to do all it wanted to do, so we wanted to step in and be that fundraising arm… It’s a way to give back to the community, to be able to serve some of the population we have in the area... It’s a very visual point for the community too. It’s a nice reminder that there are good things going on.”

Since 2016, the Fund has raised and spent around $192,000 for McCandless, and members have raised an additional $86,000 for the final phase, which is expected to cost $160,000. McKeever, a 2012 Southern High School graduate, said the Fund hopes to have all the money it needs by this August.

For former Wymore mayor and current school board and parks committee member Angela Meyer, Wymore’s parks are essential to tethering its sense of community. Arbor State Park’s baseball field will soon see its fences and dugouts revamped, Meyer said.

Southern Youth Sports gave Meyer and her committee peers the organizational backing to apply for grants. The project will cost around $120,000 in total.

“The fencing could be coming down anytime,” Meyer said. “We’re actually going to get to host the Senior Area Tournament in Legion baseball.”

Sedlacek said the City recently repaired sidewalks and replaced a bathroom at Arbor State Park. The next project is to renovate the Park House.

Meyer said she’s glad to see so many organizations working on Wymore’s parks.

“People need to get out more,” she said. “The parks allow for everyone to come together.”

These developments will lead to a positive change in how community members experience the parks, McKeever said.

“There’s been a lot of negative connotations around, you know, the way stuff looks and how they’ve progressed over the years,” he said. “But I know the city has made strides in making sure that things are turning the corner. I think it gives a sense of community… I do see it as a kind of re-growth.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0