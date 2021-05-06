Wymore EMS recognized for life-saving efforts

Wymore Emergency Medical Service members received a Code Save Certificate on Wednesday evening during the Wymore City Council Meeting.

“We rarely have the opportunity to give these awards, but like to recognize the volunteers when we’re able. The Office of Emergency Health Systems gives Code Save awards when a patient codes and is revived by EMS,” said Ben Leseberg, Southeast EMS Specialist.

On March 29, Tiasha Stege called 911 just before 7 p.m. after not feeling well.

“I told them I thought I was having a heart attack. I don’t remember much about it, but I’m lucky to be alive,” said Tiasha. “I woke up in Omaha three days later.”

“She coded three times in the ambulance before they got to Lincoln and four times after that. She also had a stroke on her left side,” said Tiasha’s sister, Lucinda Stege.

“We are so thankful for the EMS volunteers,” said Lucinda.

Shauna Schwartz, EMS Rescue Chief, arrived at Stege’s house before the ambulance.

“Most of our crew showed up and went to work,” said Schwartz. “It was what we trained for and we all had our jobs.”