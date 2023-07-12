Ainsley Hughes of Wymore had spent July 4, 2016, celebrating with family and friends. Everything in her life had been normal until that night when she was jolted awake with the first of many seizures.

Her mother, Angela Muse, said after multiple tests and long hospital stays Ainsley was diagnosed with a form of epilepsy.

“Ainsley had CT and MRI brain scans, bloodwork, EEGs, and took more medications than child should ever have to take,” she said. “She was diagnosed with Intractable Epilepsy with Partial and Tonic-Clonic seizure activity.”

Intractable epilepsy means it is not controlled nor relieved with medication.

On Oct. 5, 2020, Ainsley underwent surgery to have a Responsive Nerve Simulator placed. This measures, detects and responds to seizure activity with bursts of simulation directly to the brain and nerves.

“Unfortunately, she has a very sensitive and angry brain that doesn’t respond well to rapid setting adjustment, so this process has taken much more time than she had hoped,” Muse said.

Ainsley had hoped she would be seizure free following this surgery. Unfortunately, that's not the case. She continues to have seizure activity one to two times per week on average.

Going into her senior year at Southern High School in Wymore, Ainsley said she has tried to maintain a normal teenager's life.

“I’m in National Honor Society and earn high honor roll each semester,” she said. “I was out for basketball last year.”

Ainsley said she has a good support system in her family and friends, but as she is preparing to go to college in 2024, and she is concerned about being alone and having a seizure.

“A seizure response service dog would allow more independence,” she said. “The dog would alert me when a seizure was about to happen or if I was about to have a seizure, the dog would help in keeping me safe.”

Her mother said her family was trying to fundraise for the down payment.

“We need to raise $2,535 initially for the down payment and an additional $9,500 to $25,000. The entire cost of a quality trained service dog is around $28,000 or more,” she said.

Ainsley’s grandmother Carol Hughes has volunteered at the Traubel’s popcorn stand.

“The profit from my time before has gone to One Property at a Time in Blue Springs where I live,” she said. “But now I’m able to use the profits to help with Ainsley’s goal of the service dog.”

The family also has a Go Fund Me page that can be found by searching for Angela Muse on the website.

Ainsley has another brain surgery coming up, and doctors are hoping to implant the device deeper into the brain.

In the future, she hopes to become a doctor and help other people with epilepsy.