Wymore man arrested for domestic assault

A Wymore man was arrested by deputies following an investigation into an alleged strangulation and domestic assault case.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Beatrice Community Hospital for a reported domestic assault that had occurred earlier that day in Wymore.

A deputy and an investigator responded to the emergency room at the hospital to interview the victim. A press release stated the victim told deputies that 45-year-old Kenneth Rainey, of Wymore, who was living with her, had struck her in the face while she was sitting on her couch, causing an injury to her mouth. She also stated that Rainey had strangled her the previous day. She was provided the contact information for the Gage County Victim Advocate’s Office to obtain assistance in seeking a domestic violence protection order.

Deputies and an investigator attempted to locate Rainey over the next several hours, however he was unable to be located in Wymore. He was arrested later that evening in Beatrice on a warrant from Lancaster County. On Friday, the investigating deputy on this case arrested Rainey at the Gage County Detention Center for domestic assault and strangulation.

