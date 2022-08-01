Wymore man arrested for forgery

A Wymore man is accused of multiple forgery violations after authorities say he forged checks.

On Thursday, authorities with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Wymore Police Department executed a search warrant at 514 W. E St. in Wymore as part of a forgery investigation.

A press release stated the two departments had been investigating a report of forged checks and unauthorized bank transactions. The amount of the loss totaled $3,178.28. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that several checks were still missing.

During a search of the residence in Wymore, investigators recovered a checkbook containing ten of the stolen checks. Investigators arrested Kyle Wathor, 33, of Wymore for seven counts of forgery, theft by deception valued at more than $1,500-$5,000 and criminal possession of a financial transaction device.