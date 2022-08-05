Wymore man arrested for possessing destructive devices

Gage County authorities arrested a Wymore man Thursday for possession of destructive devices and drug violations following a search of his residence.

On Thursday morning the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Wymore Police Department executed a search warrant at 212 N. 11th St. in Wymore.

A press release stated that during a search of the residence, deputies located several destructive devices, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana. Deputies also located several substances and devices that could potentially be components of additional explosive devices.

An Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician from the Nebraska State Patrol also assisted in the search of the residence. Roger Powell, 62, of Wymore, was arrested for possession of a destructive device, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.