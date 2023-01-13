Wymore man arrested for sexual assault

A Wymore man was arrested by Beatrice police following an alleged sexual assault in Beatrice.

Just after 6 p.m. Thursday Beatrice police were called to a residence on Jackson Street for reports of an alleged sexual assault.

Arrest documents state police contacted the female victim, who was visibly upset and crying.

Documents state the woman told police that 38-year-old Travis Hardin went to the location around an hour earlier and they spoke through a locked screen door, until he convinced her to let him in.

As they spoke, Hardin allegedly became upset and started groping the woman, who hit him in the nose with her head, causing his nose to bleed.

Hardin allegedly refused to leave the residence. Video recordings from the front door of the residence were consistent with the victim’s statements.

Hardon was arrested for third-degree domestic assault, first-degree false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault.