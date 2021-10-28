Wymore man cited for public indecency

A Wymore man was cited for public indecency after allegedly exposing himself at a bank in Blue Springs.

On Wednesday at approximately 9:36 a.m. the branch manager of Security First Bank in Blue Springs contacted the Gage County Sheriff’s Office to report a male had been in the lobby of the bank exposing his penis and masturbating.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated the suspect was chased off the property by a female employee. A deputy and an investigator responded to the scene, interviewed witnesses and viewed video of the incident on the bank’s security camera system.

The deputy and investigator followed up on the case and issued a criminal citation for public indecency to 75-year-old Donald Forke of Wymore who had been identified by the employees at the bank as being the suspect.

Forke was released after signing the citation and advised to not return to the bank until they specifically allowed him to return.

