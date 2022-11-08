Wymore residents arrested following investigation

Two Wymore residents were arrested this week a part of an investigation by area law enforcement.

Just before 6:25 a.m. Monday, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants in Wymore at 306 N. Eighth St. and 308 N. Eighth St. as part of an ongoing investigation.

A press release stated the sheriff’s office was assisted by the Wymore Police Department and Beatrice Police Department. During the search at 308 N. Eighth St. deputies located three firearms, one which was reported stolen in a February 2022 burglary in Gage County.

Deputies also located a pill of hydrocodone, a Schedule II controlled substance and a bottle of liquid testosterone cypionate, which is a Schedule III controlled substance, and is a liquid form of steroids.

Deputies arrested Logan Retherford, 23, of Wymore, for three counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor Tart, 18, of Wymore was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.