Wymore veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Three veterans were recently awarded Quilts of Valor at the Wymore Legion Hall. The three recipients were Robert Allen, Kenneth Wellensiek and Richard Wellensiek.

Robert E. Allen

Robert was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1960. Robert took basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, he was then sent to California for cooking school. Robert served overseas at Bobling, Germany where he prepared meals for two companies. During this time the Berlin Wall was being built. Sargent Spec. 5 Robert E. Allen was Honorably Discharged in 1962. Robert continued his service at home by joining the reserves.

Kenneth R. Wellensiek

Kenneth was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1968. Kenneth did his basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington. He served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. Kenneth received the Combat Infantryman Badge, near Duc Pho Vietnam. This badge has been awarded since World War II for sustained ground contact with the enemy. Sargent Kenneth R. Wellensiek was a squad leader in Company B 4th Battalion of the American Division’s 21 Infantry. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1970.

Richard L. Wellensiek

Richard l. Wellensiek was inducted into the U.S. Navy in May 1964. Richard did his basic training at San Diego, Calif, where he then served in combat operations in Southeast Asia in support of the Republic of Vietnam, providing help to resist the Communist aggression. Richard L. Wellensiek was given the Navy and Marine Corp’s Medal for Heroism while serving squadron 55 aboard the USS Constellation, citation for prompt action in the face of personal danger. Richard was also awarded the Service medal, and Republic of Vietnam campaign medal. Aviation Electronic Technician Navigation Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard L. Wellensiek received an Honorable Discharge in 1968.

