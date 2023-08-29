Bobby Rodriguez began as the Chief of Police in Wymore at the beginning of August, filling a role that had been vacant since March.

Rodriguez retired from the Navy in 2014 after serving 20 years.

“I was looking for the same structure the military had provided when I found law enforcement.”

He worked in law enforcement for five years. He came to Wymore from the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office after three years. Two of those were with the school resource officer program.

“The post-George Floyd era of law enforcement has been rough across the board nationwide,” he said. “I really enjoyed my time as a school resource officer. A lot of people don’t see the importance of an officer in the elementary schools, but I built relationships. The goal is to get the kids more familiar with us.”

Rodriguez worked in three schools districts with 11 different sites.

“Some of my best days included going to recess," he said. "When was the last time an adult went to recess and got to play? I got to do that.”

He said he has been working on policy, procedures and administrative work, but his immediate goal is recruitment.

“Right now it’s doable, but it is not a good business plan long term,” he said. “I think that’s why it’s been hard for Wymore to keep law enforcement because it’s just been one person responsible for policing a community of 1,600. We don’t go from call to call, but there’s plenty to do.”

Rodriguez said he has been working on grants to provide the latest equipment.

“My biggest thing is officer safety,” he said. “I need anyone who works with me to have the latest and most up-to-date equipment.

“I also think that the culture of the department is really important. I’m looking for a certified officer that is a good fit for this job. I’m looking for the right officer for the community.”

He noted recruitment is a problem across the nation.

“Everyone is struggling to get good people across the country. It’s one of those jobs you have to have a passion for. It’s a calling.”

He said he took the job fully aware of the challenges and ready to accept it.

“My goal is to give the citizens of Wymore the department they deserve,” he said. “We need to manage the expectation of me being in the role as chief.”

Rodriguez said he has had positive support from others who have been associated with the department, including Mark Meints, Bryan Davidson and a few others in the community.

“Everyone has been great," he said. "It’s been a very welcoming and helpful environment.”