Wymore woman arrested for drug distribution

A Wymore woman was arrested for drug violations after a concerned parent found marijuana in her son’s bedroom.

At around 5 p.m. on Monday the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Wymore Police Department executed a search warrant at 221 N. 11th St. in Wymore.

A press release stated the search revealed 1.559 ounces of marijuana located in multiple plastic bags, two digital scales, numerous burnt marijuana blunts/joints, marijuana wax concentrate, a glass smoking device with burnt marijuana in the bowl, large dish with loose marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

Alyssa M Kearn, 24, of Wymore was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 18 years old and within 1,000 feet of a school, child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a child, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Gouin, 32, of Wymore was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The search warrant was related to an earlier report where a concerned parent found marijuana in her teenage son’s bedroom. A subsequent investigation conducted by the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Wymore Police Department revealed additional information indicating Alyssa Kearn was providing marijuana to the teenage son.