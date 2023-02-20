A Wymore woman was killed in a crash that occurred around 12 miles north of Fairbury.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Jefferson County 911 Center received a call regarding a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 15 and the Highway 4 east junction.

When deputies arrived, a press release stated they discovered that the crash involved a 1999 Suzuki Esteem driven by 22 -year-old Michael Collins of Wymore and a 1997 Toyota pickup driven by 16-year-old Angel Elias Romero Monterroso, of Fairbury.

During the initial investigation of the wreck, it was determined that Collins was traveling west on Highway 4 approaching the intersection, and Romero Monterroso was traveling south on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

Angelica Edwards-Kouma, of Wymore, a passenger in the vehicle driven by Collins, was pronounced deceased by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at the time of arrival.

Collins and Romero Monterroso were both transported by ambulance to the Jefferson Community Health and Life and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The Nebraska State Patrol was contacted to reconstruct the accident scene and the accident is still under investigation.

Other responding agencies were the Nebraska State patrol, Jefferson County Emergency Management, Jefferson County Rural Fire and Rescue, Daykin Fire and Rescue, Daykin Ambulance, and Jefferson County Ambulance District #33.