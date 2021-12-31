Year in review: A look at the Sunland's top stories from 2021

While COVID-19 coverage topped the headlines for a second year, the pandemic wasn’t the only newsworthy item to happen in the Sunland in 2021. Here are some of our staff’s favorite stories that showcase positive things that happened in Gage County.

New Beatrice Fire and Rescue station

After nearly 20 years of planning, a new fire station was constructed south of downtown in Beatrice.

The station was officially put into service in early December.

A key highlight of the new station is significantly more space than the previous station at the city auditorium. The apparatus bay in that building was around 6,000 square feet, compared to a 16,000 square feet apparatus bay in the new station.

A study regarding the fire station was started in 2001 and officials broke ground on the new station on South Sixth Street last spring.

That study took five years to complete, and plans were halted in 2008 due to the financial crisis.

Officials began to reexamine the possibility of building a new station again in 2014. In 2018 voters approved an additional half-cent sales tax to fund the station, which was bid to cost $8.3 million. The sales tax will be removed once the station is paid off in around 10 years.

State champions

This year featured incredible seasons for both basketball and baseball teams in Beatrice, with the Orangemen claiming two state titles in 2021.

After a 13-year absence, the Beatrice boys basketball team was once again kings of Class B after winning the state title in March.

The Orangemen defeated Elkhorn 36-34 in overtime at Pinnacle Bank Arena to cap an incredible and improbable run to the Class B State Championship.

It was first state championship for Beatrice since 2008 and their eighth in school history.

The dream season for the baseball team concluded with a Class B state championship for the Beatrice team in May at Werner Park in Omaha.

The Orangemen, who were the No. 8 seed in the tournament and who just narrowly qualified to get in, capped an incredible run with a 5-4 win over rival Norris in the Class B State Championship game.

It was the first state baseball championship in school history. The baseball program was implemented in 2004.

Education agencies launch plan for new elementary school

In November the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education and Educational Services Unit 5 approved plans to form a new joint education board with an ultimate goal of building a new elementary school building in Beatrice.

The Southeast Nebraska Education Agency is a joint venture between the two organizations that was established as a way to build a new school without needing a public-approved bond issue.

The Interlocal Agreement Act allows public entities to partner and pursue financing for a larger scale project. Information provided by the school district stated the arrangement specifically allows school districts to partner with other public entities to address building issues without raising property taxes if the school district has the capacity to do so within the confines of its budget.

The newly-formed Southeast Nebraska Education Agency will be able to secure financing to address a larger building project by pursuing Certificates of Deposit.

The entity will issue bonds and lease the building to the school district, likely for 5-7 years, with an expectation the agreement will be renewed several times.

The bonds will be payable from the revenues received from the new board and the bond holders will be paid from those lease revenues.

Earlier this month the board approved hiring BCDM Architects to design the new building.

Homestead gets a new name

Members of the community gathered in August to celebrate a new name for Gage County’s National Park Service site.

It was announced earlier this year that Homestead National Monument of America, the NPS site west of Beatrice, would be renamed Homestead National Historical Park. The new name was welcomed with a ceremony that featured several area leaders who discussed Homestead’s significance to the area, and what may result from the name change.

Legislation renaming the National Park Service site was signed into law in January.

The bill was introduced by Congressman Adrian Smith, who told representatives that the word “monument” evokes images of a single statue, or natural feature, which does not fit the description of Homestead.

The National Park Service site features a heritage museum, education center, hiking trails and 100 acres of restored tallgrass prairie.

The Homestead Act of 1862, signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln, allowed American citizens to earn ownership of a portion of the vast public lands in the western United States that was owned by the federal government. Homestead National Historical Park was established to commemorate the first claim under the Homestead Act.

Ultimately the federal government granted titles to 10 percent of the land in the United States through this program.

By the time the Homestead Act ended, more than 270 million acres were distributed, and there were approximately four million claims for land filed. The first homestead claim was by Daniel Freeman on land where Homestead is now located.

Homestead attracted an estimated 61,000 visitors in 2019 alone, and 70,000 visitors to Gage County in 2018. The previous year eclipsed all others when an all-time attendance record of 123,400 visitors was set in 2017.

Legislature approves bill to help pay Beatrice 6 judgment

Gage County officials have referred to the Beatrice 6 judgment as a “cloud of doom” lingering over Gage County that resulted in higher property taxes.

But an end is in sight, and with new funding sources now available the County Board of Supervisors hopes to have the judgment paid in around half the time that was initially predicted.

In June 2019, Gage County approved a $1.9 million claim to members of the Beatrice 6, the first toward the $28.1 million federal judgment awarded to the six people wrongfully convicted of murder.

County Board members speculated at that time it would take nine years to fully pay the judgment using property tax dollars.

But two years later that figure has been nearly cut in half.

A sales tax was implemented last year that generates more than $1 million annually. Last August Gage County settled with its insurance carriers to receive nearly $6 million to put toward the judgment.

And this year Gage County received a third major boost when Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a bill to help Gage County by providing state funds to pay the judgment.

Introduced by District 30 Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams, LB103 will provide $2 million in state funds for each of the next two years to cover federal judgments against counties. The bill would apply to any Nebraska county that meets certain guidelines, but was driven by hopes the state would pay a portion of the federal judgment against Gage County in the Beatrice 6 case.

It may now be possible to finish paying the judgment within the next three years.

The Beatrice 6, Ada JoAnn Taylor, Thomas Winslow, James Dean, Kathleen Gonzalez, Debra Shelden and the estate of Joseph White, were convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of Helen Wilson in her downtown Beatrice apartment.

They were arrested in March and April 1989 and ultimately spent a combined 75 years in prison until DNA evidence showed another man had committed the crime. In 2016, a federal jury awarded the six a combined $28.1 million.

