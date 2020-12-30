Yellow Cab of Beatrice offers free rides home on New Year's Eve

Beatrice residents celebrating New Year’s Eve at local bars have an option to get home safely, as Yellow Cab of Beatrice is continuing their free ride program for the holiday.

Melissa Snyder, owner of Yellow Cab, explained that the free rides are only applicable within the city limits.

“It is just free rides home, so if people do want to go from bar to bar, the taxi is still available for that for a fee of $7 before 10 p.m., and $10 after 10 p.m.,” Snyder said.

According to the Beatrice Police Department’s annual report, in 2019 they responded to 116 Driving While Intoxicated arrests.

On Wednesday, the BPD listed several ways for individuals to celebrate New Year’s Eve on their Facebook page, including using Yellow Cab, walking home, calling a sober friend to get a ride, or not drinking to excess.

“[Or] let us find you, bling you out with pretty bracelets, give you a ride to Sixth and Lincoln, tow your car, and you get to hire a lawyer for thousands of dollars,” the post read. “I’d pick 402-806-2727 for a ride from Midnight-2 a.m. in Beatrice.”