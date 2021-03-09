YMCA breaks ground on capital campaign project

After months of planning and fundraising, the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA broke ground on its $6 million capital campaign renovation on Monday.
The YMCA will be extensively remodeling both the interior and exterior of their building, which was built in 1980.
CEO Alison Leonard explained that the renovations will happen in two phases and take roughly a year to 18 months to complete. She said the first phase will focus on 85% of the project, and will include expanding the wellness center and pool area, and creating a mini gym, discovery zone and a social area.
Leonard said the lobby will have an additional 6,000 square feet, and that her vision is to give it a Starbucks feel that fits for people of all ages.
“So in the morning, our seniors will be able to continue to enjoy their coffee and popcorn or whatever and celebrate birthdays,” Leonard said. “Then in the afternoon, as our school kids get out, I think it will be a really nice space for our teens. They’ll be able to plug in, and we’ve even considered doing some shakes or healthy things in the lobby area where they can do what teenagers do best, sit on their electronics and visit and that sort of thing. In the evening, it will be a really great space where families can come and work out together, but also have meals together and work on homework, that kind of thing.”
Leonard explained that the space added to the front of the pool will allow for more spectator viewing, as well as an additional conference area, newly remodeled staff offices and the front desk, and two saunas.
Then on the second floor, Leonard said the space will nearly triple in size with all new equipment and studio spaces. She said there will also be a teaching kitchen for kids to eat at or to have nutrition classes.
“The space that’s currently the racquetball area, we’ll knock down that center wall, and that will be a mini-gym,” Leonard said. “That will be for Mighty Hoops, Mighty Kickers, your three to five year olds, and even some of your grade-schoolers that want to come and play and shoot hoops, and that will pull off some of the heat in our big gym that is overcrowded a lot. Then what our current wellness center was, we’ll be dividing that in two parts, and that will be the discovery zone. We’ll have a little, mini climbing wall in it, and a great space for parents to drop off their kids while they’re working out, and then the other half will be for before and after school and our summer camp kids.”
Leonard said the second phase of renovations will be the lockers on the first floor and creating a family changing room.
“That will be nice, because then families will have their own space to take their small children and won’t have to decide which side they should go to,” Leonard said.
While the Y plans to remain open the entire time, members should check their website, beatriceymca.org, or the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA Facebook page to see how or if renovations will affect their plans. Currently, the wellness center equipment has moved to half of the large gymnasium, and members are being asked to use the south entrance.
Leonard said that the wellness center will remain in the gym until the new center is complete, which she estimates to be at the end of this year of the beginning of 2022.
“Right now, in the gym we are housing kick boxing, spin class, a section for childcare, our front desk is in there, there’s a little lobby set up so that people can still have their popcorn and their coffee,” Leonard said. “Then Brent’s IAthlete program is set up on one side, all of our vending machines, pretty much our inner and exit points will go through there, but our group exercise classes will remain the same. We did move TRX to our gymnastics room. So we’re going to be one happy family for a little while. We try to leave one lane open for people to still use the walking track, but we’re really going to try to encourage our new trail system that runs behind here as the weather gets nice.”
Leonard said roughly $4.6 million has been raised for the project so far, and that the Y still has another year to fundraise for the $1.4 million and apply for grants. She said several fundraising events have been planned for this year, including proceed nights at local businesses, fun runs, a Mom Prom in July, and a derby at 402 Sports Bar and Grill on May 1.