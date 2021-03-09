YMCA breaks ground on capital campaign project

While the Y plans to remain open the entire time, members should check their website, beatriceymca.org, or the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA Facebook page to see how or if renovations will affect their plans. Currently, the wellness center equipment has moved to half of the large gymnasium, and members are being asked to use the south entrance.

Leonard said that the wellness center will remain in the gym until the new center is complete, which she estimates to be at the end of this year of the beginning of 2022.

“Right now, in the gym we are housing kick boxing, spin class, a section for childcare, our front desk is in there, there’s a little lobby set up so that people can still have their popcorn and their coffee,” Leonard said. “Then Brent’s IAthlete program is set up on one side, all of our vending machines, pretty much our inner and exit points will go through there, but our group exercise classes will remain the same. We did move TRX to our gymnastics room. So we’re going to be one happy family for a little while. We try to leave one lane open for people to still use the walking track, but we’re really going to try to encourage our new trail system that runs behind here as the weather gets nice.”