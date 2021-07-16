YMCA holds 10-week summer camp for area kids

The Beatrice Mary Family YMCA is helping ensure area preschool through third graders have the Best Summer Ever, with their annual 10-week summer camp program.

The activities began on June 1 with treats from the Kona Ice of Lincoln. Since then, the kids have had opportunities to visit the Sertoma Splash Pad, story time at the Beatrice Public Library, the Rolla-Rena Skate Center and Family Bowl and Social.

“A photography class and trips to Homestead National Historical Park are also planned for the summer,” Jennifer Elliott, the Y’s Program Director, said.

On Wednesday, the kids got to learn about plants with nutrition and health extension educator, Tara Dunker. They reviewed what plants need to live, including their placement, light, air, nutrients, thirst, and soil requirements. Then, they learned about the different parts of a plant and how people eat them. For example, how tomatoes are the fruit of a plant, and how in sunflowers people eat the seeds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After drawing and reviewing the parts of the plant with a game of catch, the kids were excited to try the green beans Dunker brought, and take cucumbers home to their families.