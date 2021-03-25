YMCA holds groundbreaking for capital campaign project

On Thursday, a few weeks after renovations started earlier this month, the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA had an official groundbreaking ceremony for its $6 million capital campaign project. The project includes extensively remodeling both the interior and exterior of their building, which was built in 1980.

During a presentation to community leaders and contractors of the project, the Y’s CEO, Alison Leonard, said that in a recent board meeting the board’s co-chair commented that this renovation will make the Y look how she already feels about it.

“So many of us that have grown in the Y and lived in the Y and know everything there is to know about the opportunities that we provide here at the YMCA here for our community, we just love it,” Leonard said. “So the fact that the building is going to match how we feel about it is fantastic.”

Deanne Caspers-Moon, a project manager and estimator with Caspers Construction, one of the contractors of this project, explained the timeline of the project will occur in two phases. She said phase one will include the wellness center, racquetball courts, lobby, offices, elevator, and the upstairs, which is going to be the new wellness center.