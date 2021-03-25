YMCA holds groundbreaking for capital campaign project

On Thursday, a few weeks after renovations started earlier this month, the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA had an official groundbreaking ceremony for its $6 million capital campaign project. The project includes extensively remodeling both the interior and exterior of their building, which was built in 1980.
During a presentation to community leaders and contractors of the project, the Y’s CEO, Alison Leonard, said that in a recent board meeting the board’s co-chair commented that this renovation will make the Y look how she already feels about it.
“So many of us that have grown in the Y and lived in the Y and know everything there is to know about the opportunities that we provide here at the YMCA here for our community, we just love it,” Leonard said. “So the fact that the building is going to match how we feel about it is fantastic.”
Deanne Caspers-Moon, a project manager and estimator with Caspers Construction, one of the contractors of this project, explained the timeline of the project will occur in two phases. She said phase one will include the wellness center, racquetball courts, lobby, offices, elevator, and the upstairs, which is going to be the new wellness center.
“The exterior addition will start in April,” Caspers-Moon said. “We’ll see steel erection happening in May and June. Elevator goes in July and August. The geothermal well field, which we’re excited about helping our utility bills, that’s going to happen towards the end of Summer, August and September. The finishes like the ceiling, gym equipment, paint, furniture, that type of thing will happen August through December, and then we get to move in and enjoy the fruits of our labor at the end of 2021, so that’s pretty exciting.”
Caspers-Moon said immediately after phase one, the project will enter phase two, which is remodeling the Y’s locker rooms.
“We’re going to completely demo it down to a blank slate, we’re going to rebuild everything during the spring. April and May, we’re going to put in all new finishes, and the end of May we’ll get to enjoy those new locker rooms as well,” Caspers-Moon said.
Leonard thanked the team of volunteers who have helped raise $4.6 million towards the capital campaign so far. She said her personal favorite part of the renovations will be the new lobby area, because that is where the community can build relationships with one another.
“That is what keeps people here at the Y, and that is what strengthens our community,” Leonard said. “That’s what develops our youth, that’s what makes us socially responsible, and that’s what makes our lives healthier all the way around. So thank you, thank you, thank you for everything this community has done to support this project. I think it will be one of the most proud things that Beatrice, Nebraska and Southeast Nebraska has ever done.”
Caspers-Moon said Caspers Construction is grateful for all of the local sub-contractors on this project, including Beatrice Mechanical, Lammel Plumbing, Plymouth Electric, Diode Communications, Lottman Concrete Construction, Premier Drywall, and Creative Surfaces.
“There’s a true sense of the pride of ownership, and the craftsmanship really shows when you have local sub-contractors involved…The participation percentage of local sub-contractors on this project is absolutely unheard of in a project of this scale, so we’re really excited for that. It truly is a project built for the community, built by the community,” Caspers-Moon said.
While the Y plans to remain open the entire time, members should check their website, beatriceymca.org, or the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA Facebook page to see how or if renovations will affect their plans. Currently, the wellness center equipment has moved to half of the large gymnasium, and members are being asked to use the south entrance.
“We understand that it’s very difficult occupying a space while it’s under construction,” Caspers-Moon said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and grace that you give to the sub-contractors while we may make some noise, kick up some dust, but hopefully we’re going to appreciate all the fruits of everyone’s labor, and in about a year and a half we get to have a new facility.”