YMCA holds sensory art classes

Area children are using their senses to create colorful art pieces at the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA.

On Tuesday, students worked on negative space by drawing with white crayon then painting over it with watercolors, learning how the different mediums affect each other.

Upcoming sessions include a clean canvas painting, where the kids will put paint on a canvas then cover it with plastic wrap, pushing the paint around with their fingers to create art. They will also be given a blank face and blow through a straw to create hair using paint.

“It gets their mouth muscles to really work and makes them use their brain on ‘where does the hair go? If I blow it this hard, how far is it going to go? How do I get it to look like hair?’” Alisyn Wenzbauer, a YMCA volunteer and the class’ teacher, said.

The class is open to kids in kindergarten through fifth grade, and currently has five students signed up for six total sessions. The Y held its first sensory art class at the end of 2019, which was holiday themed.

“We don’t want to just be a place for sports and swimming,” Jennifer Elliott, Program Director at the YMCA, said. “Art kind of touches on something that not a lot of kids might get to do outside of school.”