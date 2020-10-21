YMCA, Homestead to hold fall events this weekend

Pumpkin picking, hayrack rides and other tricks and treats are coming to Beatrice this weekend.

On Friday, the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA is having a craft fair from 1-9 p.m., and a fall festival from 5:30-9 p.m. Planned activities include hayrack rides, a petting zoo, games, funnel cakes and hotdogs. Admission for the games is $5 per person, the craft fair is free-will donations, and all proceeds are going to the Y’s capital campaign for building renovations.

Shely Bauman, the YMCA’s Wellness Director, said kids are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes, but that it’s a more fall-themed event. She said all attendees are asked to wear a mask, and that the number of people on each hayrack ride will be limited to allow social distance.

“For the games, instead of everyone using the same beanbag to toss at the stacked cans, people will be able to buy two small beanbags for $1, and then they will keep their own beanbags, and take them to every game that they want to play,” Bauman said. “When we do the ring toss, they will also buy their own glow in the dark necklace for a quarter to play the ring toss game, so that they’re not sharing.”