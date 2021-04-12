YMCA hosts 10th annual father-daughter dance at Vintage Venue

Little girls brought out their best dresses and dance moves Friday evening, as the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA held their 10th annual Father-Daughter Dance at Vintage Venue.

“This is one of my very favorite events, because I think that it’s a way to create an opportunity for dads to spend time with their daughters,” Alison Leonard, the Y’s CEO, said. “I think it’s a great way for the daughters to have an evening where they feel extra special, and I think it’s a great way for dad’s just to kind of get away and have one-on-one time with their girls.”

The dance looked a little different this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of a sit-down dinner, the dates were invited to eat at area restaurants beforehand, and the dance served Shirley Temples and bagged popcorn instead.

The dance is also typically held in February, but Leonard said it was postponed due to being unsure of what the Directed Health Measures would be at that time.

Leonard said roughly 183 people attended the dance, with the daughters ranging in age from 2-13.

