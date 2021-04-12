YMCA hosts 10th annual father-daughter dance at Vintage Venue

Little girls brought out their best dresses and dance moves Friday evening, as the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA held their 10th annual Father-Daughter Dance at Vintage Venue.
“This is one of my very favorite events, because I think that it’s a way to create an opportunity for dads to spend time with their daughters,” Alison Leonard, the Y’s CEO, said. “I think it’s a great way for the daughters to have an evening where they feel extra special, and I think it’s a great way for dad’s just to kind of get away and have one-on-one time with their girls.”
The dance looked a little different this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of a sit-down dinner, the dates were invited to eat at area restaurants beforehand, and the dance served Shirley Temples and bagged popcorn instead.
The dance is also typically held in February, but Leonard said it was postponed due to being unsure of what the Directed Health Measures would be at that time.
Leonard said roughly 183 people attended the dance, with the daughters ranging in age from 2-13.
“I know that some here might not have daddies to come with, but the great thing is that they can come with grandpa, they can come really with whatever male figure that they feel comfortable bringing, and it’s just a really great night for these little girls to feel super special about themselves…The Y’s mission is one that I always feel is super impactful, and this is certainly an event that is impactful to these little girls’ lives and their dads,” Leonard said.
For several of the attendees, this was their first year participating.
“You can’t even put a price on it,” Jerry Otten said about bringing his daughter, Adeline. “It’s incredible to be able to spend this time with her.”
Shawn Vater said he and his daughter, Kailyn, have attended for several years, and that this was going to be their last dance.
“We were just talking, and once a year at minimum we’re going to continue to do this,” Vater said. “I get dressed up, she gets dressed up and we go on a father-daughter date. We’ll probably end up going to Lincoln and having supper.”
Josh Boller, the Y’s Facilities Director, said he thinks every dad loves having this dance. He said he’s brought his daughters, Jorja and Journee, all 10 years.
“Sooner or later they’re going to grow up, and we’re not going to get this opportunity to do it anymore,” Boller said. “It’s also an opportunity for us to show them how they should be treated by other men. Give them an idea of what a male role model should be.”