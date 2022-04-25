YMCA hosts annual father-daughter dance

The floors of Vintage Venue shook during the 12th Annual YMCA Father-Daughter Dance on Friday evening.

Allison Leonard, Beatrice YMCA CEO, said she the staff at the YMCA really enjoy putting the event together to make the little girls feel special.

“We have added a few things over the years and the parents have really stepped up too," she said. "The little girls have princess dresses and corsages, some of the dads are wearing suits or even tuxes and a few even arrived in a limo."

Approximately 250 guests attended the event.

“The family unit is really important and helping to ensure that children feel supported," Leonard said. "There are a lot of studies that show that girls who have a male figure in their life benefits them in many different ways.”

Josh Boller, Facilities Director at the YMCA, said he and his daughter were enjoying the evening.

“It’s important that a dad takes his daughter out and shows her how she should be treated," he said. "It helps her form expectations for future relationships."

Joe McCormick said his daughter, Aubrey, talks about the dance all year.

“At five-years-old, she looks forward to it and we plan for it all year," McCormick said. "It’s important to her."

