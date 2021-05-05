YMCA member stays active and involved on 99th birthday

Frank Smith celebrated his 99th birthday with his friends before the Silver Sneakers class at the YMCA on Wednesday morning.

Shely Bauman, Director of Health and Wellness at the Beatrice YMCA, organized a small surprise party to recognize Smith.

“He is a pretty special person and we just wanted to celebrate with him,” said Bauman. “He has great stories and pieces of advice for staying young.”

Smith said he takes advantage of every moment and tries to live life to its fullest.

“Live everyday to its fullest joy,” he said. “Take care of your friends and don’t think about your old age because you’re too busy to grow old.”

Smith attends Silver Sneakers class on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the YMCA. He delivers 14-17 meals for the Senior Center on weekdays.

“I like to work the computer and watch my programs on television,” Smith said. “I keep up with the news and of course I watch the Kansas City Royals. They’re not doing great right now, but they’re my team.