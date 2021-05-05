YMCA member stays active and involved on 99th birthday

Frank Smith celebrated his 99th birthday with his friends before the Silver Sneakers class at the YMCA on Wednesday morning.
Shely Bauman, Director of Health and Wellness at the Beatrice YMCA, organized a small surprise party to recognize Smith.
“He is a pretty special person and we just wanted to celebrate with him,” said Bauman. “He has great stories and pieces of advice for staying young.”
Smith said he takes advantage of every moment and tries to live life to its fullest.
“Live everyday to its fullest joy,” he said. “Take care of your friends and don’t think about your old age because you’re too busy to grow old.”
Smith attends Silver Sneakers class on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the YMCA. He delivers 14-17 meals for the Senior Center on weekdays.
“I like to work the computer and watch my programs on television,” Smith said. “I keep up with the news and of course I watch the Kansas City Royals. They’re not doing great right now, but they’re my team.
“I like to help people. I was a bail bondsman many years ago and I learned about many of the people in the jail. Most of them had just made some mistakes and I helped turn some families around. It was one of the better parts of my life.”
Smith served as an Ordained Deacon in the Episcopal Church for over 20 years.
Frank and his wife, Verna, were married for over 68 years. She passed on May 5, 2014.
“I have one daughter, Barbara, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren,” said Smith. “My daughter is coming from Junction City, Kansas to celebrate with me later today.
“Everyone needs a purpose in life. If you don’t have one, make one.”