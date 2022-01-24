YMCA opens renovated space to public

The new lobby of the Beatrice Mary YMCA hums with spinning treadmills, thuds with weights and clanking bars.

Just above the space where dozens can now gather for coffee and community sprawls a recreation area much larger than what the YMCA previously had.

Monday marked the first day YMCA members could utilize the state of the art equipment in the recreation center. Jennifer Elliott, membership and marketing director, said the anticipation brought a flood of people into the facility.

“We had seen over 150 people come in between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., which is a big number for that time of day on a Monday,” Elliott said. “We typically have around 100 people in by then, so we definitely had a lot more today… They’re so happy to be here.”

Elliott said she hopes and expects that enthusiasm continues to the point of increasing membership, though, thanks to the efficiency of the new space, growth wouldn’t be necessary to maintain the facility.

Changes to the space, including the large lobby, a teaching kitchen, an expanded swimming pool observation area and the second floor recreation area were part of the first phase of the YMCA’s renovations. As soon as contractors set up temporary changing and showering areas by the pool, they will begin work on the second phase. The second phase will center on the locker rooms and is expected to finish by late April or May, Elliott said.

Elliott said one important aspect of the renovation is the lobby. She said the YMCA needed a large space where people could gather to chat.

“There are so many people in this community who might not have family members or close friends who live by them,” she said. “So when they come to the Y, they know they can get some conversation. They know someone will be checking in on them… We like to think the Y is kind of the hub of the community.”

Elliott said another important part of the renovation is the recreation area, three times the size of the previous one. With many still chasing after their resolutions, the scheduled opening worked out perfectly.

“The timing couldn’t have been much better,” she said.

For area farmer Ed McClure, the difference in the new space is night and day.

“It’s amazing,” McClure said. “This is a whole different environment. There’s natural light and so much space… It’s motivating.”

But the staff at the YMCA thinks of wellness as more than just reps on a machine. The teaching kitchen is one space where staff and members can focus on wellness in nutrition.

In the teaching kitchen space, Bly Rash, a holistic nutritionist, will make shakes, salads, soups, snacks and smoothies. Rash said she’ll use all organic ingredients in the food items, which will be available for purchase in a few weeks.

Rash said she wants to meet people where they’re at and help them take steps improving their nutrition.

“I love visiting with people about nutrition,” she said. “There’s a lot of power in food, and that’s the information that needs to get out there. Everything you eat either affects you in a negative or positive way.”

Elliott said the YMCA’s staff is open to giving tours of the facility, even to non-members. She said phase two renovations will likely begin this week.

