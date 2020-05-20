YMCA plans $6M project

"These are challenging times but our work at the Y continues," Leonard said. "Despite the pandemic the focus of the Y has not changed."

Leonard, a Beatrice native who said she has been around the YMCA most of her life, became director in 2014 and had always dreamed of improving the building.

"Exciting times are head," she said with a smile.

Leonard noted that the Y will see significant operational savings once the project is complete, thanks to upgrades such as geothermal heating and LED lights.

The expansion will also likely lead to job creations, as she said they'll likely need more instructors and additional help in the newly expanded front lobby and kid's discovery zone.

YMCA officials are asking for the public's help in raising the final $2 million needed. Leonard said there is a place to donate on the Y's website, or donations can be mailed and/or dropped off.

"l'll come and get them or fly to your place to get donations," she joked, while also noting that membership fees are not expected to increase as a result of the project. She's optimistic membership will grow once the project is complete.

The press conference can be found on the Beatrice YMCA's Facebook page.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

