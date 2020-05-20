YMCA plans $6M project

The Beatrice YMCA held a virtual press conference Wednesday morning to announce plans for an upcoming $6 million improvement project.
The project will include adding more than 6,000 square feet to the building and making a number of improvements.
Included in the plans, Leonard said the front lobby will be "pushed out" to add 6,000 square feet to build a "Starbucks environment" that will let guests and members feel more comfortable and encourage families and friends to socialize and be at ease.
More area will be added to the front of the YMCA's pool area, allowing more space for parents and spectators to observe during one of the Y's various swimming competitions held throughout the year.
The Y's wellness center will be moved to the second floor, more than doubling the space currently available and all new equipment and weights are planned.
The Y has already raised $4 million for the project and expects construction to start in the fall. The entire project is expected to take 18-24 months, but the Y will remain fully operational throughout that time, Leonard said.
The current YMCA was built in 1980. In 1999 the gym was added along with rooms for gymnastics and group training.
Leonard said more than 1,100 children took part in YMCA youth programs last year and the Y recorded 88,000 card swipes (visits by members). She said the YMCA currently has more than 4,000 members.
"These are challenging times but our work at the Y continues," Leonard said. "Despite the pandemic the focus of the Y has not changed."
Leonard, a Beatrice native who said she has been around the YMCA most of her life, became director in 2014 and had always dreamed of improving the building.
"Exciting times are head," she said with a smile.
Leonard noted that the Y will see significant operational savings once the project is complete, thanks to upgrades such as geothermal heating and LED lights.
The expansion will also likely lead to job creations, as she said they'll likely need more instructors and additional help in the newly expanded front lobby and kid's discovery zone.
YMCA officials are asking for the public's help in raising the final $2 million needed. Leonard said there is a place to donate on the Y's website, or donations can be mailed and/or dropped off.
"l'll come and get them or fly to your place to get donations," she joked, while also noting that membership fees are not expected to increase as a result of the project. She's optimistic membership will grow once the project is complete.
The press conference can be found on the Beatrice YMCA's Facebook page.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
