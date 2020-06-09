YMCA receives $40,000 donation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation gifted $40,000 to the Beatrice YMCA for its Capital Building Campaign.

“The ladies did everything they could to financially support the community in building and development," said Michael Willet, a representative of the Thomas Foundation. "Specifically, they set up their estate plan to help the citizens of Wymore, Blue Springs and Gage County.

“We chose this project because it involved children and that was really important to the ladies. This was a natural fit.”

Alison Leonard, YMCA CEO said the Thomas Foundation had previously given to their pool project, but were excited to learn the application to the Foundation had been chosen to receive funding in the building project.

“It was so generous,” said Leonard. “They do so many great things for our community.

“We’ve been reorganizing a bit because of the pandemic, but we’re gathering more volunteers and planning some social fundraising events for later in the year."

Danielle Deines, YMCA board member thanked the group for its generosity.

“I’ve been blown away by the generosity of this community," she said. "Individuals, foundations and people that believe in the same mission and cause has been so inspiring to me."

