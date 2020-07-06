YMCA to host kayak run event

The Beatrice Mary Family YMCA is preparing an event to help in its fundraising for major renovations and additions to the current facility by holding a Kayak for a Cause run this Saturday, July 11.
The event will start at the west entrance of Chautauqua Park at 11:30 a.m., where participants will travel three miles downstream along the Big Blue River for roughly two and a half hours, with stops at sandbars for games and a trivia contest about Nebraska rivers. Vehicles will be available at the end of the trip to drive participants back to Chautauqua Park.
Afterwards, the top trivia scorers will win prizes at Biggs, where there will also be a mojito bar celebrating National Mojito Day. Additional vendors will also be at Memorial Park.
The entire event is open to people aged 21 and older.
Rachael Bauman, director of health and wellness at the YMCA, said that this is the first time they've held a kayak event, and that they wanted to do something fitness-inspired while also allowing for social distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said they plan to hold family kayak events later this summer.
"There's not a lot of people that have been able to get on the Big Blue, because we don't have a lot of enter and exit points in our area," Bauman said. '"So this is a great way to introduce [people] to the river, and then also just show off our parks."
Bauman said the YMCA is surveying water levels of the Big Blue River daily, and will have individuals travel ahead of the event to see if there are any obstacles present before the public event begins.
Entrance fees are $25 per person, or $45 with an equipment rental of a kayak, paddle and life jacket, and all ticket sales go to the YMCA Capital Campaign.
A sign up link is available at https://beatriceymca.activityreg.com/ClientPage_t2.wcs
