YMCA to host kayak run event

The Beatrice Mary Family YMCA is preparing an event to help in its fundraising for major renovations and additions to the current facility by holding a Kayak for a Cause run this Saturday, July 11.

The event will start at the west entrance of Chautauqua Park at 11:30 a.m., where participants will travel three miles downstream along the Big Blue River for roughly two and a half hours, with stops at sandbars for games and a trivia contest about Nebraska rivers. Vehicles will be available at the end of the trip to drive participants back to Chautauqua Park.

Afterwards, the top trivia scorers will win prizes at Biggs, where there will also be a mojito bar celebrating National Mojito Day. Additional vendors will also be at Memorial Park.

The entire event is open to people aged 21 and older.

Rachael Bauman, director of health and wellness at the YMCA, said that this is the first time they've held a kayak event, and that they wanted to do something fitness-inspired while also allowing for social distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said they plan to hold family kayak events later this summer.