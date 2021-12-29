YMCA's renovated wellness center to open in mid-January

Those eager to keep their New Year’s resolutions will have the chance to exercise in the renovated Beatrice Mary YMCA as early as Jan. 17.

CEO Allison Leonard said the project is on track and that members will be able start using the state of the art wellness center, around three times the size as the previous one, in mid-January.

Leonard said loose ends will still need tying and renovations on the locker rooms won’t be finished until the spring.

“What I would consider about 90% of the project should be done,” Leonard said. “I regularly praise all our subcontractors because … to be literally two weeks off from where that was discussed is amazing to me. Through COVID-19, through not being able to get equipment, to things sitting on a ship in another country, they were very really mindful of our project and put a lot of things into place to make sure it worked.”

In the spring, Leonard said she hopes to hold a grand opening event with a ribbon cutting, but many of the new spaces and programs will operate before then.

Leonard said the renovation project, which cost $6 million and adds 6,000 square feet to the building, stemmed from a need to maintain the organization's flourishing membership.

“In 2018, we had over 4,000 members,” she said. “We kind of got to a place where if want to continue to grow, we were going to have to renovate, add space, do something in order to keep our membership.”

The renovated building will include a front lobby with what Leonard described as a “Starbucks environment,” where community members can gather to socialize and drink coffee. The pool observation area will expand to accommodate parents and spectators for swimming competitions.

The Y's wellness center, moved to the second floor, will be equipped with what Leonard said is the same type of machines found in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s recreational and athletic gyms. Leonard said the addition of a teaching kitchen next to the lobby will allow members to learn more about nutrition.

Brent Ruiz, who serves as the YMCA’s fitness trainer, said the new renovations will help the organization broaden its impact in the community.

“We wanted to make it a true wellness center,” Ruiz said. “Wellness is more than fitness. It’s about eating right. It’s about mental and spiritual wellbeing. This is where we really needed to improve.”

The renovation plans even helped convince a couple to stay in Beatrice. Monty and Nina Welch have moved all around the country for Monty’s work for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives. They planted roots in Beatrice when they found a host of friends at the YMCA.

“[The renovation] is one of the reasons we decided to stay,” Nina said. “It’s going to be a brand new YMCA for us, and we already love it the way it is now so even better, right?”

Monty and Nina said their three kids enjoy the Discovery Zone, a place for kids to gather and meet friends while their parents use the facilities. The Discovery Zone will also see improvement with the new renovation.

Monty said he looks forward to the new programs that accompany the renovations. He said the YMCA emphasizes wellbeing and community involvement.

“It’s like having a social hall,” he said. “You get a lot more here than just working out.”

Funding for the project has so far come from grants and donors, raised by an army of 100 volunteers. Leonard said the YMCA has raised almost $5 million and is confident in an opportunity to receive $2 million from the New Markets Tax Credit Program.

Leonard said she hopes the renovations increase the YMCA’s accessibility. Already, she said, the YMCA offers thousands in scholarships for those who can’t afford memberships. Add that to new spaces designed for increasing wellbeing, and you have a recipe for changing lives, Leonard said.

“The fact that the opportunity is available to everyone excites me the most,” she said. “…I want the Y to leave an imprint on its members and the community as a whole.”

The Beatrice YMCA is offering 22% off of membership fees until 1 p.m. on Dec. 31.

