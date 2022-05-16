Young Eagles event takes off for 30th year

Children sat in the back of Cessna and Piper airplanes Saturday morning, taking photos and videos with cellphones and dreaming about how, one day, they might be the pilot flying 500 feet above Beatrice fields experiencing the freedom so many pilots described to them.

Thanks to the Young Eagles program at the Beatrice Municipal Airport, children from 8-17 years old got the opportunity to experience their first airplane ride and learn about the world of aviation. The nationwide program, which has been around for 30 years now, has given well over two million kids the chance to further their love for airplanes.

Christi Higgins, the Young Eagle coordinator for Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 569, explained that the event gives children the opportunity to learn about the jobs available within aviation and meet pilots who have jobs they might want.

If parents have kids with interests in planes, Higgins said they’ll call asking where to go for more hands-on learning and information on aviation.

“Aviation is just still a pretty, fairly, new industry,” Higgins said. “It’s a little over 140 years or so. We're the people you can call, we love to talk to those kids that love to talk about airplanes.”

Higgins says because of the program, she has seen kids she knew when she started her position 15 years ago go into the field of aeronautics.

“We've had several [kids] become pilots, mechanics, that's another big one,” Christi said. “We had one with go with ATC, air traffic control. So all exciting stuff and yeah, that really completes the circle when you hear that.”

Kids like 10-year-old Phinn Harms went with a friend and heard about Flying Eagles from booths at other events, like the Ford Trimotor event. Harms went because he hopes to one day become an agriculture pilot.

“During summer months, Agriculture pilots go out and spray fields with pesticides and stuff like that,” Harms explained.

Tom Trumble, a retired engineer and the president of the Lincoln chapter of Young Eagles, said he has been able to give almost a thousand kids rides because of Young Eagles. He emphasized that the event encourages boys and girls to get into the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

“Aviation is just a lot of different fields that you can go into as part of aviation and once you're into it, it really opens up your eyes,” he said. “There’s a lot of things you can do, it may not be aviation, but there’s a can-do type of attitude.”

Once these kids get a taste of the field, the program can help the kids out with anything they want to do, Trumble said.

“We send some kids to aviation camp,” he said. “And so we've got a set of twins and another young man that are set up to go to aviation camp this summer in Oshkosh, Wisc.”

When setting up the event, Higgins added they want to make sure the kids feel safe and excited to get in a plane. They use Cessnas and Pipers to get the kids closer to the controls and to the pilot.

The pilots are the biggest contributor to the event, Higgins said. Without the pilots, the event wouldn’t take place every year.

“These guys volunteer their aircraft, their time and I don't want to talk about the high cost of fuel, but their fuel is well,” she said. “And I just think that's amazing and they’re real life angels.”

These angels are able to teach and inspire the kids to fly along with them. Even if Higgins has to bribe some pilots to show up with cupcakes she makes, she said she’d do it for the sake of making the event happen.

“It's important, it gives the kids a window into aviation and our whole goal is to promote them to get involved in aviation some way, hopefully with a career,” Higgins said.

One pilot, Chad Lottman, who has been flying for around 13 years, was actually inspired to join Young Eagles because of his daughter, Corina.

Lottman started flying when he realized his kids were getting older and they wouldn’t be around as often. When Corina got her pilot’s license and started flying, she encouraged him to get involved with Flying Eagles, Lottman said.

“The freedom, when we go someplace we're not fighting traffic and don't have to worry about anybody running a stop sign and hitting us,” he said. “It's peaceful. You get in the air and off you go and and it can be very relaxing.”

