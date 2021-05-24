Young Eagles Rally gives flights to kids at Beatrice Municipal Airport

Lottman said those questions can range from ‘what happens if the engine dies?’ to a tangent about how to make scrambled eggs.

“I ask them before we go if they live in Beatrice and kind of where,” Lottman said. “‘Do you live by McDonalds’ or whatnot, and then we try and go. We kind of stay on a normal path when we go, so that all of the pilots are going the same way and we’re not a hazard to each other. We try and point out where McDonalds might be, if that’s what they said, so they can kind of look for their house and that sort of stuff. Or they’ll ask ‘what does this instrument do?’ and that sort of stuff.”

Two of the passengers, siblings Axel and Liza Anderson, age 11 and 8, respectively, said they have ridden on large commercial airplanes several times, but that this was their first time riding a smaller aircraft.

Liza said her favorite part of the experience was taking off.

“I liked going fast,” she explained.

Axel said he was nervous when the plane was turning.

“It was fun, though,” he said. “[There was] lots of weird stuff. There was a random school bus in a junkyard-type place. Like in a backyard, but with other, random cars.”