Young entrepreneurs to participate in children's business fair

Some of the area’s youngest entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to market their products to the public on Saturday, in the first annual Beatrice Children’s Business Fair.
Customers can walk around and shop for items, such as jewelry, baked goods, crafts, flowers, and artwork made by the roughly 11 children participating, who range in ages from 5-14. The fair will be at the Beatrice Christian Academy, located at 2920 East Court Street next to Sack Lumber, on April 10 from 9-11a.m.
Amy Weichel, the sponsor of the event, and the Christian Academy’s only teacher, a position she refers to as a guide, said that the kids come up with the ideas themselves, and the only thing parents could help with was applying for them to participate.
“Just kind of a really great experience for them, learning more about entrepreneurship and owning a business,” Weichel said. “It’ll be really great when people come, and then they can actually exchange money and try to market their products. Some of our children participated in one in Lincoln in the fall of 2019. They really learned a lot and enjoyed it. It’s a good experience.”
Weichel said other families expressed interest in having their kids participate depending on the results of this fair, and that they plan to make this an annual event. She said a judge will also be there to give the kids feedback on their businesses, what they did well and where they could improve.
“One of our mottos here at Beatrice Christian Academy and in the Act On Academy network is to fail early, often and cheaply,” Weichel said. “They’re going to make mistakes, but why not make them when they’re five, six, seven, and learn from them so that they can continue to improve and get better. It gives them a really good opportunity to do it now. There seems like a burning desire in children to sell things and make money. You always see little lemonade stands or little bake shops. Kids want to do it, and through the business fair they are actually given the opportunity.”
Prompts to help the kids start thinking about their businesses, as well as further information about the event can be found at childrensbusinessfair.org/beatrice-acton