Young entrepreneurs to participate in children's business fair

“One of our mottos here at Beatrice Christian Academy and in the Act On Academy network is to fail early, often and cheaply,” Weichel said. “They’re going to make mistakes, but why not make them when they’re five, six, seven, and learn from them so that they can continue to improve and get better. It gives them a really good opportunity to do it now. There seems like a burning desire in children to sell things and make money. You always see little lemonade stands or little bake shops. Kids want to do it, and through the business fair they are actually given the opportunity.”