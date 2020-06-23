Youth Conservation Corps helps with mussel survey at Homestead

“We’ve found a lot of mussels in the creek, so we now know that it is probably healthy enough,” Bolli said. “We didn’t want to put them in a creek where we knew they had zero chance of survival…We did not expect to find as many mussels as we did.”

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service report that mussels are endangered for several reasons. Mussels are not able to survive in still waters like lakes, so dams that block river flow have threatened their habitat. Sedimentation and pollution smother their river bed habitat. There’s also exotic species like zebra mussels, which attach to almost any hard surface including native mussels. Zebra mussels reproduce so quickly and abundantly that the native mussels' movement, feeding and reproductive behaviors are stifled.

The report states that the implementation of the Endangered Species Act and the Clean Water Act have contributed to the recovery of some species.

Through partnering with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Bolli said Homestead plans to reintroduce fatmucket and plain pocketbook mussels. He said this could happen as soon as next week, once the creek levels return to normal after last weekend’s rain.