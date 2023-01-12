Youth free throw contest held

The annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest was held Tuesday evening at the St. Joseph Catholic School gym.

Approximately 17 boys and girls, ages 9-14, from Beatrice and surrounding communities participated.

Michael Policky has been organizing the event for over 20 years.

“Being a teacher for 34 years, I love to see kids active. I’ve always been big into organizing competitions, but tonight is really about kids coming out and having fun,” he said. “Win or lose. It doesn’t matter. It’s participating and learning how to compete under pressure and sportsmanship. It’s a learning opportunity.”

The winners of each division will also receive a medal, a winner's certificate, and they will then participate in the district contest in February.

Policky retired from teaching at the Beatrice Middle School, but serves as the Physical Education teacher at St. Joseph School a couple of days a week. He also spends time as a substitute teacher.

Several other committee members of the Knights of Columbus helped with judging at the event.

“It’s a great men’s organization that focuses on family-oriented activities," Policky said.

The Knights of Columbus also host a soccer competition in late August of every year.