The Youth Leadership Beatrice program is in its second year and is seeking applications for next year’s membership.

The group is sponsored by a partnership between the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. Beatrice Public Schools also assists with the oversight of the group.

Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said the participants are chosen only from Beatrice High School with around 15 students participating each year.

“It’s an opportunity to engage in civic and community leadership as students,” she said. “Students will work with their peers and adults in a setting that provides real-life experiences and gives them the support and structure necessary to deal effectively with those experiences.”

Extension Educator Jacie Milius the program aims to get youth active in their community in hopes they will feel connected.

“We want the youth to return after their post-secondary experiences,” she said.

Chamber of Commerce Membership and Marketing Coordinator Kristen Jensen said they wanted youth to be empowered in the process.

“We hope that they will recognize they have a voice and can make a change in the community if they see there is an issue,” she said. “We hope they will make connections with resources and contacts with people during the program to make those changes.

“Next year’s design is a little different than what we have done in the past.”

The class begins meeting in June and is completed during Homestead Days of the following June. They usually meet one time a month.

Jensen said students will have a day of learning about social meeting and etiquette. Students will go to City Council and other community leadership.

“We want to make next year’s class more experiential learning,” she said. “There will be more tours of businesses throughout the year.”

Group members are also involved in service projects like planning and implementing Arts in the Park.

Jensen said her favorite part of working with the Youth Leadership group is seeing the changes that occur throughout the year.

“When they realize they have a voice when there is a concern or problem in the community,” she said. “They are youth and sometimes they don’t have the confidence at the beginning, but they do by the end of the year.”

The current Youth Leadership group went to Landmark Snacks for a tour on Wednesday afternoon.

Youth member Cecily Wiedel said she enjoys being active.

“The best part of the program is getting to do tours and projects,” she said.

Youth member Sara Dodge said she likes being a part of the group.

“We get together and learn about things we don’t usually get to learn about,” she said.

“I like talking about the community and learning about how we can help,” said Claire McGrury.

Youth member Peyton Raber said it’s something cool to do on a Wednesday.

“I like learning about the community,” said Saige Kobes.

Students currently in grades 8-10 are encouraged to make application for the group beginning in June. Anyone interested can find an application in the guidance counselor’s office at the Beatrice Middle School, Beatrice High School or at the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce. Contact the Chamber at 402-223-2338 or info@beatricechamber.com . Applications are due by April 14, 2023.