Youth participate in dairy showmanship event

The Dairy Show was held at the Gage County Fair on Thursday morning with seven youth participating in showmanship.

Approximately 20 Holstein and Jersey animals were entered.

Miles Esau has shown at PeeWee shows and in open class in previous years. This was the first year he was eligible to show as a 4-H member.

“I really like showing calves and so this year was a big step-up for me in showing more than I used to,” said Esau. “I like showing and always want to show more. All the animals I showed today are my favorite. I showed Penelope, Sunshine, and Jubilee.”

Esau earned awards in Junior Showmanship, Champion Jersey Heifer, Grand Champion Dairy Heifer and Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Heifer.

Alpine, Nubian, Saanen and Oberhasli breeds were shown during the Dairy Goat show on Thursday afternoon.

Trevor Klipp of Hanover, Kan. served as the judge for the Dairy and the Dairy Goat show.

“My family has a dairy farm and milk about 80 registered Holstein cows,” he said. “I’m fully involved in that on a daily basis.

“I’m really impressed by the overall quality here today. I always like coming up to Gage County. There may not be a large quantity of animals at the show today, but there’s a lot of quality. What I really enjoy is the PeeWee Showmanship. It’s really good to see the little ones getting started.”