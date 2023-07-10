Beatrice Youth Recreation, Inc. (YRI), a youth softball, baseball and T-ball program, celebrated the end of the season with a pool party on Sunday evening at the Big Blue Waterpark.

Director Amanda Gatrost said the end of the year pool party is something they’ve done for three years.

“We can’t give everyone trophies or do tournaments, but we can do this to bring everyone together,” she said. “Each youth that played in games gets a free ticket with the option to buy more. Multiple businesses and individuals in town have donated bikes, gift cards and other items. They put their ticket in the bag of the item that they would like to win. We had over 100 different donations.”

Gatrost said that they also had donations of food and drinks so there is no cost for the families to attend the end of the year party.

YRI is a nonprofit organization that organizes baseball, softball and co-ed t-ball for ages 3-18. Approximately 500 area youth participated this summer.

“We teach the fundamentals of ball and the kids have fun,” she said. “Some kids wouldn’t have the opportunity to be involved if it weren’t for YRI.”

There is no cost to be on a YRI team, however, there is an optional donation.

“We provide the equipment with the exception of gloves, if they can,” she said. “A lot of businesses sponsor teams and we receive some funds from area foundations and the Gage County United Way.”

The organization utilizes volunteers in several capacities including coaches, assistants, boards and directors.

“It’s a lot of work for all the volunteers, but it really is a labor of love,” she said. “We’re really kind of a family. We’re trying to add something to the community.”

Jerik Zabokrtsky said he’s played on a YRI team since he was three years old. He’s 16 now.

“It’s fun and I don’t have to travel to play,” he said.

Steve Arena said he coached for several years.

“I coached the kids’ teams for several years, but I got too busy,” he said. “My wife, Nicole, has been one of the directors for years and helps with assigning teams and schedules.”

Keaden Arena, 8 years old, said he had fun.

“It was a good year,” he said.

Steve said Keaden improved a lot this year with eye-hand coordination and hitting the ball.

Previous Director of YRI Wade Spencer posted a thank you on the Facebook page recently.

“Thank you or continuing this program for the kids, parents and grandparents,” he wrote. “This program was very dear to my heart when I was involved and it still is. So thankful to know that there is compassion in the Board for this to continue."

Signup for YRI for 2024 will begin in March.