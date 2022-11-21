Magnolia & Main in Diller has a new owner

DILLER -- Carson Ebeling may be the new owner of Magnolia & Main Boutique in Diller, but she has had connections with the shop for several years.

Ebeling said she had babysat for the previous owners, Tracy and Josh Carpenter, while she was in high school. The shop opened in 2017 and she started working at the boutique 2020 and said she loved what she was doing.

“I’m a very extroverted person and I like that I get to talk to different people,” she said. “When I first started working at the boutique, I had no idea how to pair an outfit or put things together, but it has really brought me out of my comfort zone. I get to help other people and its fun. I don’t have to think about it.”

When Carpenter’s decided to sell the boutique, Ebeling said she was immediately interested.

“Tracy told me that since I had helped make Mag & Main what it is, I would be the perfect fit,” Ebeling said. “That made me feel really good. She wanted it to stay in Diller.”

In addition to the boutique, Ebeling teaches 3rd grade at Paddock Lane Elementary in Beatrice.

“It’s a different type of work than being a teacher,” she said. “I have lot of help too. My parents, John and Dawn Ebeling, have been really supportive. Mom helps me in the store. I also have friends and extended family that have helped in so many ways.”

The boutique is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but customers can also shop clothes, shoes, jewelry and gifts online at magandmain.com. A Facebook page advertises special events and hours.

“I never would’ve thought I’d be a business owner, especially at the age of 23. I’m excited because running a boutique is something that not just everybody is doing. I’m excited to see where this will take me.”