Meals on Wheels a popular option during pandemic

With people encouraged to stay at home during the pandemic, the Meals on Wheels program has been a crucial service for some citizens.
The Meals on Wheels program delivers meals prepared by the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center to people in the community that many not be able to prepare their own food. Senior citizens often rely on the nutritious meals to be able to stay in their own homes.
Mickey Gleason has served Meals on Wheels for approximately 20 years. She said that Monday through Friday of every week they deliver meals to 90-100 people in Beatrice for lunch. They also deliver on holidays if it is during the week.
“There are nine routes and so we need nine volunteers,” said Gleason. “We’ve been very blessed with volunteers. Even during COVID-19, we have excellent volunteers. Several businesses and organizations in the community will take a regular route.”
Zeollner Ford-Lincoln staff and vehicles will deliver food on the routes any time there is inclement weather and the schools are closed.
“They have all four-wheeled drive vehicles and the staff, Gleason said. “ It helps us so much. We call them our snow angels. During COVID-19 restrictions, our volunteers pick up the food in bags to keep the food hot on the outside doors of the emergency room at the hospital. When they deliver it to the homes, they leave it by the door in a cooler or on a chair and ring the bell. Often we will wait in our vehicle until they retrieve it, but we can’t have any contact during COVID.”
Support Local Journalism
Mickey said that she has many of the people who receive the food from Meals on Wheels make comments that they wouldn’t be able to stay in their homes if it weren’t for the volunteers.
“Sometimes we are the only people that they might see during the day. We’re doing important work,” said Gleason.
Sarah Miley has served on the Board for Meals on Wheels for approximately five years.
“I don’t do this for any kind of recognition, but I know that people receiving the meals are very appreciative,” said Miley. “There’s a good feeling when you can give people something they may not have. Sometimes that is the ability to stay in their own home.”
Steph Perkins said she had been a volunteer for about five years.
Diane Vicars, Senior Executive for Marketing Communications, said that the hospital contracts with Meals on Wheels to cook and package the meals.
“We recognize the value of the Meals on Wheels program to our community, especially now in this time of COVID,” said Vicars. “We had to rearrange how volunteers picked up the meals for distribution so as to limit their time in the hospital and avoid any potential exposure, and everyone has been so patient and cooperative even though we have changed that process a couple of times.
“BCH is proud to be a part of this community, and proud to be a partner with a program that ensures some of our most vulnerable residents get a daily nutritious meal. We really are in this together.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!