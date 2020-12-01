Meals on Wheels a popular option during pandemic

With people encouraged to stay at home during the pandemic, the Meals on Wheels program has been a crucial service for some citizens.

The Meals on Wheels program delivers meals prepared by the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center to people in the community that many not be able to prepare their own food. Senior citizens often rely on the nutritious meals to be able to stay in their own homes.

Mickey Gleason has served Meals on Wheels for approximately 20 years. She said that Monday through Friday of every week they deliver meals to 90-100 people in Beatrice for lunch. They also deliver on holidays if it is during the week.

“There are nine routes and so we need nine volunteers,” said Gleason. “We’ve been very blessed with volunteers. Even during COVID-19, we have excellent volunteers. Several businesses and organizations in the community will take a regular route.”

Zeollner Ford-Lincoln staff and vehicles will deliver food on the routes any time there is inclement weather and the schools are closed.