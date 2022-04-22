NGage hires economic development director

A new director has been hired to lead economic development efforts in Gage County.

The NGage economic development group announced this week that Derek Dauel has been hired as its new executive director after a two-month search. Dauel will begin his new role May 2.

"Thank you to the NGage board for believing in me to fulfill the vision of growing Gage County and all the communities there,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to meeting you all.”

Dauel received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska. Upon graduation, a press release from NGage stated he returned to his hometown of York. In 2018, he began his career in economic development at the York County Development Corporation (YCDC). Most recently, he served as its Economic Development Coordinator, working with housing and talent programs.

The press release stated he comes to NGage with a solid foundation in the economic development industry and is currently working toward certification through the Oklahoma University Economic Development Institute.

While in York, Dauel participated in the York Teammates Chapter, York Young Professionals, the York Bowling Club Team, and Elks Lodge #1024. He has also served as a board member for the York Young Professionals, York USBC, YPS Foundation, Delta Upsilon-Nebraska, and Renewed Horizon Family Services, Foster, & Adoption Agency.

Dauel replaces Trevor Lee, who accepted the position as president of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County in Kearney.

Lee was hired by NGage in February 2020 after being at the helm of Valley County Economic Development in Ord for seven years.

