NPS searching for new leader of Homestead National Historical Park

The National Park Service has started the search for a new superintendent to lead Homestead National Historical Park.

Tim Colyer, regional chief ranger for the visitor and resource protect division of the National Park Service out of Omaha, attended Wednesday’s meeting of the Gage County Board of Supervisors to discuss the position and introduce himself as the interim superintendent during the search.

He said the job posting was listed this week following the retirement of longtime superintendent Mark Engler.

“He was the superintendent there for over 20 years and recently retired at the end of September,” Colyer said. “The plan is I will be here through the end of the year. The announcement for a permanent replacement just hit the website yesterday and will be open for the next week or so or until they get at least 75 applications. It will take a little while to sort through the applications, but hopefully toward the beginning of the new year we’ll know who the permanent replacement is going to be.”

County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann welcomed Colyer to the meeting, and said he hopes to continue the county’s positive relationship with Homestead in the future.

“We appreciate you coming to the meetings,” Tiemann said. “There will some transition here. It was a long term relationship with Mark, and we look forward to the new full time person as they come, too. Homestead is a great asset to not just Gage County and Beatrice, but the whole area.”

Colyer said Engler is staying on as a volunteer at least through the transitional period after a new superintendent is hired.

“He cares a lot about this community and a lot about the park,” Colyer said. “Its continued success is still one of his priorities in retirement.”

The NPS site west of Beatrice was established to recognize the Homestead Act of 1862. Signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln, the act allowed American citizens to earn ownership of a portion of the vast public lands in the western United States owned by the federal government. Homestead National Historical Park was established to commemorate the first claim under the Homestead Act.

Ultimately the federal government granted titles to 10 percent of the land in the United States through this program.

By the time the Homestead Act ended, more than 270 million acres were distributed, and there were approximately four million claims for land filed. The first homestead claim was by Daniel Freeman on land where Homestead is now located.

