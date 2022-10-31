Open house to look at Beatrice's future

Beatrice Public Schools and the City of Beatrice will host an open house on Thursday evening, where Kansas State planning and design students will present visionary ideas for redeveloping properties.

Kansas State students visited Beatrice on Sept. 16th and analyzed approximately 200 survey responses that were received.

Lorrie Stierwalt, grant writer with Beatrice Public Schools, said the school had applied for a grant and while they did not receive grant funding, Beatrice did qualify for assistance with Technical Assistance to Brownfields (TAB).

“In conjunction with Kansas State University, TAB offered to have students do some planning and design in Beatrice,” Stierwalt said.

The preschool and the four elementary site buildings that will be vacant with the new elementary building scheduled to be finished by the fall of 2024. Also included in the plan is the Beatrice Middle School building, although no immediate plans are being made for a new facility.

Jason Alexander, Superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools, said the school hopes to show the community a different approach.

“As we prepare to leave these four buildings we want to be sure that we’ve looked under every stone to find responsible solutions and not leave vacant buildings in the community,” he said.

The ideas that will be presented by the students take into consideration the need for increased housing and childcare in the area.

“They also considered community interaction that made the neighborhood schools so successful,” Stierwalt said.

Ideas for the vacant Dempster industrial site and parts of downtown Beatrice including the possibility of re-routing Highway 77 are also being presented at the open house.

“It is always good to hear suggestions from someone outside of the community. Sometimes they have a new perspective or idea that is worth considering,” said Tobias Tempelmeyer, City Administrator.

The Open House will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Stone Hollow Brewery at 301 Court St.

“A follow-up meeting of community leaders will be held following the open house to further discuss the direction of the ideas,” Alexander said. “We hope to do it prior to the holidays.”